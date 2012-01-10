Valentine, Weir Upped At Belo

Michael Valentine, WFAA Dallas VP of news, has been named VP of content at Belo, a new position for the broadcaster that will see him "direct news content strategies across multiple platforms" in Belo's 15 TV markets, said Belo in a statement

Valentine will also "explore additional digital opportunities for new and existing content.

Belo also announced the promotion of Joe Weir, currently Belo's GM of interactive, to VP of digital. Weir will "lead Belo's future digital initiatives and new product launches," said Belo.

Weir has also worked at WFAA, where he was internet sales manager and then director of digital media. He was named one of six "Digital All-Stars" by B&C in 2010.

"Both Michael and Joe have delivered remarkable results throughout their careers at Belo," said Peter L. Diaz, Belo president of media operations. "Having Michael and Joe in these new roles will elevate the unique value our stations and websites bring to the local communities we serve."