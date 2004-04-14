Valentine Goes Direct to DVD

Former UPN president and CEO Dean Valentine has formed First Family Entertainment, partnering with Richard Cohen, formerly of Tremaine Associations, and Nicolas Van Dyk, formerly of Artisan Entertainment.

The new company will produce direct-to-DVD titles for niche-oriented family audiences. First Family already has a first-look deal with MGM Home Entertainment. "The phenomenal growth of the home-entertainment market and a shortage of quality G-rated films have created a unique opportunity, especially in some of the niche markets," Valentine said.

