Valenti skeds Silicon Valley sit-downs

Hollywood lobbyist Jack Valenti reportedly is slated to meet with tech execs in Silicon Valley Thursday to discuss protection for digitized movies from piracy.

Reuters reports Valenti, president and CEO of the Motion Picture Assn. of America making the trip to lay out the studios' concerns about digital TV the tech execs.

Fox and Disney reportedly want assurances that digital TV content can't be hooked up for transmission over the Web.

Sen. Ernest Hollings (D-N.C.), chairman of the powerful Senate Commerce Committee, has drafted legislation that would enable government regulation in the absence of a private sector pact.