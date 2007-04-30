Valenti Funeral Set For May 1

Services for former Motion Picture Association of America President Jack Valenti will be held Tuesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington (1725 Rhode Island Ave., N.W).

Valenti, who had most recently headed up the TV industry's V-chip/TV ratings campaign, died of a stroke last week at age 85.

Valenti's service will be at the same church where President John F. Kennedy's funeral was held. After Kennedy's death, Valenti went from being a Texas ad man and campaigner for Lyndon Johnson to a top aide in the Johnson administration, a job he exited to join MPAA, where he helped that industry avoid government regulation by developing its own rating system.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Jack Valenti Macular DegenerationResearch Fund at Johns Hopkins University, c/o Neil M. Bressler, MD, Wilmer Eye Institute Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 115, Baltimore, MD 21205-2002, or the Stroke Research Fund, c/o Henry Brem, MD, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Meyer 7-113 Baltimore, MD 21287.