Valenti Calls Indecency Climate Worrisome

Motion Picture Association of America head Jack Valenti said he is troubled by the current indecency crackdown if it infringes on free-speech rights, but broadcasters have a certain responsibility to let audiences know what content they will be getting before they get it.

According to Reuters, he made those comments at the ShoWest theater convention in Las Vegas.

That stance is no surprise. Valenti is both a veteran defender of the First Amendment and a long-time proponent of the movie ratings system he helped institute. That system was a response to criticism of film sex and violence in some groundbreaking films of the 1960's.