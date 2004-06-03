V-Six and the City

TBS Superstation has landed Mitsubishi Motors North America as a sponsor for upcoming off-net comedy Sex and the City, which premieres June 15.

Mitsubishi will be the exclusive automaker advertiser during the 15 months when TBS has exclusive syndication rights, after which the HBO hit also goes into broadcast syndication.

Mitsubishi's deal buys them on-air spots, vignettes and off-channel ads and billboards.

The carmaker will also be featured in TBS' weekend movie franchise, Movie and a Makeover.