V-Chip-Setting Contest Planned
The industry-backed group TV Watch is holding a V-chip setting contest on Capitol Hill Wednesday.
The "parental control challenge," which will invited participants to race to set the v-chip device in their TV, is part of an effort to convince legislators that parents have a workable device to block unwanted content.
TV Watch was launched by three of the Big Four nets--ABC did not join--to combat government content control by advocating and demonstrating tools including TV ratings and the V-chip.
Last week, TV Watch began streaming a video on its site (www.televisionwatch.org) countering claims by content crackdown proponents--in this case the Parent's Television Council's Brent Bozell--that the v-chip was unworkable.
Now it will try to demonstrate its couterclaim.
