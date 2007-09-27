V CAST Mobile TV Expands into D.C. Market

Verizon Wireless said its V CAST Mobile TV service, provided by Qualcomm subsidiary MediaFLO, will be available starting Oct. 1 in the Washington, D.C., market, as well as in Baltimore and Annapolis, Md.

Verizon Wireless, which launched the MediaFLO mobile-TV service in March under the V CAST Mobile TV brand, will be demonstrating MediaFLO-enabled LG Electronics and Samsung handsets at retail stores in downtown Washington; Baltimore and Columbia, Md.; and Alexandria, Tysons Corner and Dulles, Va.

Verizon Wireless also announced that MediaFLO’s coverage in the New York market has extended to Nassau County in Long Island through the placement of new transmitters. The company added that MediaFLO, available in part of the New York market since May, is now providing improved service to Manhattan, northern Brooklyn, the south Bronx, northern Queens and eastern Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey through additional transmitters. Verizon Wireless said MediaFLO’s coverage range will be broadened across the New York and northern New Jersey market in the coming months.

MediaFLO, which will also be marketed by AT&T later this year, is now available through Verizon Wireless in more than 30 markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Richmond and Norfolk, Va.