Uva Vows Retrans Cash

Following Univision’s upfront presentation in New York yesterday, CEO Joe Uva was bullish on collecting cash from cable operators for retransmission consent. Uva says such payments are "a top priority" for him and the network’s new owner, Broadcast Media Partners. Many of the network’s distribution agreements expire at the end of next year. Uva set the goal at $1 per subscriber.

Univision is the most-watched Spanish-language network in the U.S., reaching 99% of U.S. Hispanic households. Univision Communications also owns the broadcast network TeleFutura and the cable network Galavision.