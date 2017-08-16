USTelecom Promotes Mayer to Cybersecurity Senior VP

Robert Mayer has been named senior VP, cybersecurity, for USTelecom. He has been VP of industry and state affairs for the association, whose members include major telecom broadband providers including AT&T and Verizon.



Mayer currently serves on the FCC's Communications Security Reliability and Interoperability Council. He is a member of a working group on network resilience.



Mayer is also chair of the Communications Sector Coordinating Council at the Department of Homeland Security’s public-private partnership on national security and emergency preparedness.



"At a time of growing international focus on cybersecurity, we are fortunate to have Robert as a true leader on the USTelecom team. He is a respected convener and advocate in the cybersecurity community, and brings a depth of expertise and conviction that serves not only our members, but the hundreds of millions of customers they serve,” said USTelecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter of the promotion.



Cybersecurity and data protection policy is a hot-button issue in Washington as the Internet of Things raises concerns over protecting data in an ever-more-connected world.