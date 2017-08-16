Homeland Security Committee Names Communications Director

The House Homeland Security Committee has named a new director of communications.



Joining the committee is Margaret Anne Moore, who had been advising Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office on TV media strategy.



Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) said that TV strategy experience will be an "invaluable resource."



In addition, Tess Glancey, already a member of the communications team, has been named deputy director.



"We remain committed to protecting the American people and communicating our message to the public," said McCaul. There is a lot to tell. The committee deals with various hot-button issues, including border security, Russian hacking, cybersecurity in general, and infrastructure.