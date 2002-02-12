USTA ads support Tauzin-Dingell

The United States Telecom Association plans to start running ads over the

next few weeks in support of a bill that would deregulate incumbent phone

companies to encourage them to build out broadband networks.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John Dingell

(D-Mich.), and it is referred to by their names.

The ads target the 'cable monopoly,' which likely refers to AT&T

Broadband, a strong opponent of the bill.

'The difference between us and them?' asks Walter McCormick Jr., president

and CEO of the USTA. 'We want to win in vigorous, head-to-head competition. The

cable giants simply want the government to hand them the best properties in the

game. One approach is in the public interest, the other is not.'

But the National Cable & Telecommunications Association took offense to

the USTA lumping all cable operators into one category.

'USTA's new leadership is apparently unaware that the cable industry is not

opposed to the Tauzin-Dingell bill,' NCTA spokesman Marc Osgoode Smith said.

'NCTA supports market-based competition in the broadband

industry.'