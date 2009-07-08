USOC Unveiling U.S. Olympic Network

According to the U.S. Olympic Committee, it is unveiling a cable network, the U.S. Olympic Network, devoted to the Olympics and Paralympic games.

The announcement is planned for Wednesday in a teleconference featuring, among others, former Olympic gymnast Bart Conner and Acting USOC CEO Peter Ueberroth.

Also on hand will be a representative from media investor Allen & Co.

Comcast will be the cable partner in the network.

Comcast plans to put the Olympics channel on its Digital Classic tier, its second-most viewed digital tier, according to a source familiar with the channel, and will have an equity interest in the channel as well.

Comcast earlier this year decided to start offering some other sports nets on the Digital Classic tier, including the NFL Network, resolving a long-standing carriage dispute, and the NHL and NBA Networks.