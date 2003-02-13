USC ownership hearing on track

Last-minute negotiations between GOP commissioners over new telephone rules

nearly forced the cancellation of the University of Southern California's Feb.

18 hearing on media ownership.

Desiring a bipartisan panel from the FCC, USC officials considered calling

off the event when Republicans Kathleen Abernathy and Kevin Martin said they

couldn't make the trip in order to broker a compromise on new telephone rules by

Feb. 20.

The rules were originally slated to be approved Feb. 13, but agency chairman

Michael Powell couldn't get a three-vote majority.

As cancellation was being discussed, someone realized, "Hey, we're talking

about the Federal Communications Commission, why not try

videoconferencing?"

Abernathy and Martin have agreed to appear via video link, but both cautioned that scheduling conflicts may prevent them from participating in the entire event.

Powell never planned to attend, citing a prior medical

appointment.