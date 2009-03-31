USC Opens School of Cinematic Arts

Avid Technology has opened a new 137,000 square foot School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California. The state-of-the-art complex features over 260 Avid audio and video systems, the largest Avid workflows in any U.S. film school.



About 1000 students are expected to work on the systems in its first year. The new digital media curriculum allows students to work with and learn the tools they will be using in a professional setting.



“Our goal was to create a modern facility that would appeal to the next generation of talented media creators, as well as one that would deliver an environment in which theory and practice are closely integrated,” said Meri Weingarten, director of post production at the School of Cinematic Arts in a statement.



The new facility contains Pro Tools LE and HD systems as well as six ICON digital consoles that allows students hands-on mixing capabilities. For editing, there are more than 140 Media Composer systems including Media Composer software, Mojo DX, Nitris DX, and Symphony Nitris systems. The Avid Unity ISIS shared storage network allows students, faculty, and staff to access media across a range of applications from workstations all across the network.



“Avid is committed to serving students, educators, and institutions with competitively priced, world class solutions that allow them to unleash their creative talents at an early age and then go on to create some of tomorrow’s most watched and loved media,” said Kirk Arnold, GM and EVP of customer operations at Avid.



The new school’s complex opened two buildings for classes in January. Another four buildings are expected to be ready by August 2010.

