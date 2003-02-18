USC media conference postponed
A media-ownership conference scheduled for Tuesday at the University of
Southern California was postponed after Federal Communication Commission members
could neither travel to Los Angeles to attend nor get to their Washington, D.C.,
offices following a winter storm that crippled the entire Eastern seaboard over the
weekend.
No new date has been scheduled.
FCC chairman Michael Powell and commissioner Jonathan Adelstein had planned
to travel to attend the daylong conference, while commissioner Kathleen
Abernathy expected to participate via teleconference from FCC headquarters.
The FCC currently is split over whether to further relax media-ownership
rules or leave them alone.
The embattled commission is also fighting over further deregulation of
telephone companies' broadband services, with Powell and Abernathy pushing for
more deregulation and Adelstein, Kevin Martin and Michael Copps wanting to leave
existing rules in place.
The FCC plans an open meeting to vote on broadband deregulation Thursday, making it unlikely that the USC forum will be rescheduled until
March.
