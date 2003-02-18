USC media conference postponed

A media-ownership conference scheduled for Tuesday at the University of

Southern California was postponed after Federal Communication Commission members

could neither travel to Los Angeles to attend nor get to their Washington, D.C.,

offices following a winter storm that crippled the entire Eastern seaboard over the

weekend.

No new date has been scheduled.

FCC chairman Michael Powell and commissioner Jonathan Adelstein had planned

to travel to attend the daylong conference, while commissioner Kathleen

Abernathy expected to participate via teleconference from FCC headquarters.

The FCC currently is split over whether to further relax media-ownership

rules or leave them alone.

The embattled commission is also fighting over further deregulation of

telephone companies' broadband services, with Powell and Abernathy pushing for

more deregulation and Adelstein, Kevin Martin and Michael Copps wanting to leave

existing rules in place.

The FCC plans an open meeting to vote on broadband deregulation Thursday, making it unlikely that the USC forum will be rescheduled until

March.