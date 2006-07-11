USA's Psych Nabs Record Ratings

USA's new original series Psych debuted on Friday as the highest-rated scripted series premiere on basic cable this year in households, viewers 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers, with a 4.51 rating and an average of 6.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Psych, about a fake medium, ran at 10 p.m. with a helpful lead-in from the fifth-season premiere of Monk, which earned 5.1 million total viewers and a 3.89 rating, more than any scripted hour in basic cable ever in the 9 p.m. Friday slot, according to USA.

The network reports that Psych's Website earned 600,000 page views since it went live on Friday, with 30,000 Psych videos being streamed.