USA’s Peacemakers slips, Dead Zone alive
USA Network's original Western, Peacemakers, slipped in ratings Wednesday night.
The drama recorded a 2.3 rating with 2.8 million viewers, down from a 2.4
rating last week and a 4.0 for its July 30 premiere.
Another USA original, The Dead Zone, will live for another season.
The network is ordering 13 new episodes of the psychic thriller, which is based
on a Stephen King novel.
Dead Zone sizzled during its debut season last summer, including a
spectacular 4.7 rating for the series premiere. But marks have faded in season
two, with ratings this summer closer to a 2.0.
