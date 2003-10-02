USA’s House Wars a Ratings Brick
USA Network's new remodeling show needs some work after its Monday-night premiere.
House Wars mustered a 0.5 debut rating, well below USA's 1.5 prime-time average in September.
The network put very little marketing behind the show. House Wars
was certainly challenged by the timing of its launch, on a competitive Monday-night time slot in the second week of the fall TV season.
