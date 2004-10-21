USA's 4400 Gets 13 More

USA Network’s summertime limited series smash, The 4400, will return next summer with 13 fresh episodes.

USA plans to debut the new episodes in June 2005. Production will begin early next year in Vancouver, Canada.

The drama focuses on thousands of missing people who return to Earth years later, akin to the payoff of sci-fi classic Close Encounters..

The first season was cable’s biggest hit of last summer, averaging 6.2 million viewers and a 4.7 household rating, according to Nielsen.

The drama is executive produced by Maira Suro and co-executive produced by Scott Peters.

