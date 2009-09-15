USAC Changes Address For Filing Forms

The Universal Service Administrative Company, which administers the Universal Service Fund for the FCC, wants all eligible telecommunications carriers to know that it is changing the address for filing forms.

As of Oct. 1, 2009, high-cost and low income forms will be collected at USAC Customer Operations 2000 L Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20036.

Forms will still be accepted at the old New Jersey address until Dec. 31, but the USAC is advising that folks filing low income form 497 and high-cost form 525 do so online.

Cable and telco operators pay into the fund to help underwrite the cost of telecommunications service in areas where it is not economical to provide that service.