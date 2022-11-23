USA World Cup Match Draws Viewers on Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Gareth Bale of Wales scores from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 during its World Cup with Team USA

Team USA's opening World Cup match drew 8.3 million viewers on Fox, which has the English-language rights to the soccer championship.

Viewership on Fox peaked at 9.4 million between 3:45 p.m. ET and 4 p.m.

The first three matches on Fox drew an average of 4.026 million viewers up 193% from the first three matches of the 2018 World Cup.

NBCUniversal said Spanish-language coverage of the first two days of the World Cup averaged total audience delivery of 2.6 million for four matches across Telemundo, Peacock and Telemundo digital streaming platforms, up 72% from four years ago.

The USA-Wales match had a total audience deliver of 3.4 million viewers. The three matches televised on Monday averaged 2.1 million viewers, up 41% from four year ago.

During the USA-Wales game, Telemundo was the No. 1 network in Miami. Peacock was the top free app at the Apple app store on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, NBCU said.

Fox said USA-Wales was its most-streamed match with an average of 563,000 viewers.

Fox said the top markets for the USA-Wales draw were Austin with a 5.8 rating and 24 share, Cincinnati with a 5.4/21, Dallas with a 4.9/22, San Diego with a 4.9/21 and Philadelphia with a 4.6/17. ■