USA working on Smush tandem

USA Networks is stepping up development on a late-night program to compliment its upcoming word-game show Smush.

The two shows will make up an hour-long late night block slated to debut early next year. The block will run Monday through Thursdays. Details on the second show are sketchy, but it will mix elements of talk and game shows, including celebrity interviews and current events commentary.

The new show, which hasn't been named, is executive produced by David Lang and Jim Sharp of Broadway Video Entertainment.

Smush is based on the You Don't Know Jack CD-ROM game and produced by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'s Michael Davies. - Allison Romano