USA Wins Cable Ratings Race

USA continued its cable ratings reign last week, averaging 2.57 million total viewers in prime for the week ending April 16, according to Nielsen Media Research. TNT came in second with 1.98 million, and TBS took third with 1.74 million.

Strong wrestling showings helped USA top the competition. WWE Raw programming on Monday night was the most-viewed cable programming for the week, with the 10 p.m. hour averaging 5.61 million total viewers and the 9 p.m. hour averaging 5.08 million. Two Sunday-morning Nickelodeon shows took the next two programming slots with SpongeBob averaging 4.02 million total viewers at 9:30 a.m. and Fairly OddParents averaging 3.91 million at 10 a.m..