USA wins again with originals

USA Network is boasting another weekend of stellar ratings for its original series

Monk and Dead Zone.

The second episode of off-beat detective drama Monk Friday night

scored a 3.0 rating and 4.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

The series' July 12 debut earned a 3.5 rating with 4.8 million

viewers.

Dead Zone, which launched June 16, grabbed a 4.5 overnight rating Sunday

night.