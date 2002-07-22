USA wins again with originals
USA Network is boasting another weekend of stellar ratings for its original series
Monk and Dead Zone.
The second episode of off-beat detective drama Monk Friday night
scored a 3.0 rating and 4.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
The series' July 12 debut earned a 3.5 rating with 4.8 million
viewers.
Dead Zone, which launched June 16, grabbed a 4.5 overnight rating Sunday
night.
