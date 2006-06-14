USA, Virgin Team Up for Promos

USA Network has struck a deal with Virgin Records for the label to provide its artists' music to USA's marketing platforms. Virgin, a division of EMI Records, will supply music for USA's on-air promos, cross-channel advertising, digital and mobile, while USA will launch a Virgin Records microsite on usanetwork.com with information on the music played on the network.



USA will identify the music with chyron graphics displaying the name of the artist, song, album and label. The network will also run on-air spots identifying Virgin as the promos' music provider and driving viewers to the Virgin area of the USA Website.



The deal represents the first time a network has dealt exclusively with a record label in this capacity, according to USA. Virgin artists including Joss Stone, Korn and KT Tunstall will work with USA to create on-air spots.