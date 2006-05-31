USA Unveils Character-Friendly Shows

USA will launch two short-form TV shows tying into its “Characters Welcome” branding. The series, produced by Magical Elves (Project Runway, Treasure Hunters), will run as 40 five-minute episodes each year – 10 running on the USA Network each quarter.

The first, Character Road Trip, will run as interstitials during a prime time show, with hosts featuring interesting “characters” from cities around the country. The second, Character Fantasy, will run with Saturday-afternoon programming; the show's hosts will help real people become their “characters” of choice – celebrities, style-setters, etc.

USA relaunched its brand with a “Characters Welcome” tagline and a new showusyourcharacter.com social-networking Web site last summer.