USA Tops Cable Ratings
USA Network ascended to the top of the cable Nielsen charts for the first quarter, edging out general entertainment rival TNT by a slim 16,000 viewers in prime. USA averaged 2.426 million viewers in prime, while TNT attracted 2.410 million viewers.
USA's marks climbed 28% compared to a year ago and TNT was up 3%. For its part, TNT won the quarter in the key 18-49 and 25-54 demos.
Rounding out the top five were Nickelodeon (2.289 million viewers, up 5%); TBS Superstation (1.927 million viewers, down 1%) and Lifetime (1.659 million viewers, down 10%).
Among channels making gains were Discovery (up 27%); ABC Family (up 39%); History Channel (up 25%) and Hallmark Channel (up 52%).
The cable news nets' ratings dipped dramatically compared to a year ago, no surprise since the war in Iraq and the lead-up to the war drove ratings sky high.
TNT boasts the three most-watched programs in the first quarter, the 2004 NBA All Star Game (8.19 million), NBA All Star Pre-Game Show (6.845 million viewers), and the Budweiser Shootout (6.563 million viewers).
USA's Monk earned the highest rating for a scripted show with 6.267 million viewers on Jan. 30.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.