USA Tops Cable; NBA All-Stars Most-Watched

Turner Network Television may have had the all-stars, but USA Network won the crown.

USA finished the week ended Feb. 15 with an average 2.6 household rating and 3.15 million viewers in prime time, helping it to take the Nielsen cable ratings crown for the week.

USA was helped by big ratings for coverage of last week’s Westminster Dog Show, Monk, and Scott Peterson biopic Perfect Husband. Off-net Law & Order: SVU also contributed solid numbers.

TNT finished second but boasted the week’s most-watched cable program. The Feb. 15 NBA All-Star Game attracted 8.19 million viewers, while the pre-game show pulled in 6.84 million. For the week, TNT averaged a 2.3 and 2.73 million viewers in prime time.

Rounding out the top five: Nickelodeon (2.0, 2.25 million viewers), Disney Channel (1.8, 2.18 million viewers), and Cartoon Network (1.5, 1.67 million viewers).