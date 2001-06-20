USA Today working on cable deal
USA Today President and Publisher Tom Curley says Gannett is close to announcing a deal to share news and resources from the paper with a "well known cable content provider."
It will be an extension of the year-old USA Today Live initiative with Gannett-owned stations, and the first such arrangement with a company outside the Gannett corporate family.
- John Eggerton
