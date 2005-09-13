USA Today Ramps Up Production

USA Today's TV division is getting busier, with two new specials in the works for Discovery Networks' Animal Planet.

USA Today Live, the TV arm of the paper, is producing two hour documentaries for cable net Animal Planet about the efforts to rescue thousands of animals in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

The first, Animal Planet Heroes: Hurricane Rescues, airs Sept.16, while a follow-up, Animal Planet Heroes: Hurricane Reunions will air in November and show owners reunited with their pets.

Just two weeks ago, USA Today announced a deal to produce a prime time series, Debate, for Mark Cuban's HDnet high-def network.

