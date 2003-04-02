USA tees off HD Masters coverage
USA Network plans to offer its early round coverage of the Masters pro-golf
tournament in high-definition.
This is USA's first experiment with HD telecasting.
USA offers first- and second-round coverage of the Masters April 10 and
11.
The network will provide the HD telecast to cable operators at no
charge.
