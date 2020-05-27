USA, Syfy Celebrate Pride Month with GLAAD

Comcast’s USA Network and Syfy are working with GLAAD to mark National Gay Pride Month in June.

A multiplatform campaign includes program marathons, custom short-form videos, fan testimonials and new podcast episodes.

On USA, linear marathons will be wrapped with custom content featuring BD Wong. Other events featuring on-air talent and social initiative are in the works.

“During a time when many Pride events have been cancelled, Syfy and USA are offering viewers a place to celebrate and feel celebrated with specialty content in honor of National Pride Month,” shared Chris McCumber, president of USA and Syfy. “We are so grateful for GLAAD’s partnership and advocacy towards positive representation, and look forward to joining together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout June.”

Syfy’s campaign is presented by Syfy Fangrrls. The network will alter its slogan from “It’s a Fan Thing” to “It’s a Pride Thing” and use a rainbow logo during the month.

Syfy will feature marathons of the Wynonna Earp on Wednesdays and Xena Warrior Princess on Thursdays. The season one finale of Vagrant Queen will air June 4.

The network will also be running a Brand Anthem Video discussing the importance of representations and inclusivity, a series of “Pride Burst” Factoids, interstitials featuring strong female characters and fan-made Pride spots.

At USA, there will be marathons of curated episodes of Law & Order:https://youtu.be/mF6NKuKvfVY SVU, Modern Family and Talk Stoop.

USA will also feature a pride logo during the month.