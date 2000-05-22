USA strikes again

Two comedy pilots made the cut to become series on USA Network beginning in July.

Manhattan, AZ, is, according to USA, an "irreverent and twisted comedy" about a single-parent policeman from New York City who relocates to a bewitched backwater in the middle of nowhere.

Pilot-cum-series No. 2 is Kill, Kill, Kill, which follows the ongoing travails of two formerly opposing secret agents who can't stop feuding.