USA strikes again

By

Two comedy pilots made the cut to become series on USA Network beginning in July.

Manhattan, AZ, is, according to USA, an "irreverent and twisted comedy" about a single-parent policeman from New York City who relocates to a bewitched backwater in the middle of nowhere.

Pilot-cum-series No. 2 is Kill, Kill, Kill, which follows the ongoing travails of two formerly opposing secret agents who can't stop feuding.