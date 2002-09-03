USA sticks with Masters

Despite public outcries from women's groups over the Augusta National Golf

Club's exclusion of women, The Masters golf tournament at Augusta will still

air on cable this spring.

USA Network, the cable home for the first and second rounds, is still

"planning to carry the Masters as we've always done it," a spokesperson said.

And like CBS, USA is planning to air the event commercial-free.

Rather than bowing to pressure to admit women, Augusta released its three major

corporate sponsors -- Citigroup Inc., The Coca-Cola Co. and IBM Corp. -- from their

advertising commitments and, by extension, from the pressure the women's groups

were putting on them over their ads.

CBS is also sticking by the tournament, which it has aired since the 1950s.

If CBS reconsiders, however, USA would likely follow suit.