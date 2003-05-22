USA slates Spartacus

USA Network is adding to its output of historically themed miniseries with a

new project on Roman legend Spartacus.

Production is set to begin May 26 in Bulgaria on the four-hour mini, which is

based on Howard Fast's novel and will be directed by Robert Dornhelm, who also

directed USA's recent original biopic on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The miniseries is produced by Fuel Entertainment and distributed by USA Cable

Entertainment

Spartacus, slated for a first-quarter-2004 debut, will feature ER

star Goran Visnjic in the title role.