USA slates Spartacus
USA Network is adding to its output of historically themed miniseries with a
new project on Roman legend Spartacus.
Production is set to begin May 26 in Bulgaria on the four-hour mini, which is
based on Howard Fast's novel and will be directed by Robert Dornhelm, who also
directed USA's recent original biopic on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
The miniseries is produced by Fuel Entertainment and distributed by USA Cable
Entertainment
Spartacus, slated for a first-quarter-2004 debut, will feature ER
star Goran Visnjic in the title role.
