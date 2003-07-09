USA slates Evil , Star

USA Network is soldiering on with its latest original drama, this onee an

investigative series, Touching Evil.

The drama features two FBI detectives assigned to solve high-profile crimes

for the bureau’s organized- and serial-crime unit.

Touching Evil is slated for an early 2004 debut.

USA is also bringing back Nashville Star, the network’s American

Idol-style reality show searching for a country star, for a second season

next year.

And coming for fall is Dream House USA, a home-makeover show from

executive producer of Trading Spaces Denise Cramsey and The

Restaurant producer Ben Silverman.

The eight-episode show pits four families vying to win their dream house,

which they build in the competition.