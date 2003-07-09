USA slates Evil , Star
USA Network is soldiering on with its latest original drama, this onee an
investigative series, Touching Evil.
The drama features two FBI detectives assigned to solve high-profile crimes
for the bureau’s organized- and serial-crime unit.
Touching Evil is slated for an early 2004 debut.
USA is also bringing back Nashville Star, the network’s American
Idol-style reality show searching for a country star, for a second season
next year.
And coming for fall is Dream House USA, a home-makeover show from
executive producer of Trading Spaces Denise Cramsey and The
Restaurant producer Ben Silverman.
The eight-episode show pits four families vying to win their dream house,
which they build in the competition.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.