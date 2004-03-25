USA Slates Canned ABC Shows
Cable channel USA Network has picked up eight unaired episodes of canceled ABC dramas.
Starting April 21, it will give first light to three unaired installments of Karen Sisco and five of L.A. Dragnet. Both will air at 10 p.m.
Both shows are from Universal Network Television, which is co-owned with USA.
