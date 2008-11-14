USA Sets End Date For 'Monk'

USA has set an end date for its long running detective series Monk.



The network has given an order for an eighth and final, season, set to premiere next summer.

The 16 episode order marks the end of one of cables great success stories. Despite being on the air since 2002, this season has seen its highest delivery ever in the key 18-49 demo and second highest in 25-54.



"We want to build to a spectacular conclusion for this wonderful show. By many measures, Monk is the most successful series in the history of basic cable television -- and it was certainly the original tentpole of our 'character' brand," said Jeff Wachtel executive VP, original programming, USA Network. "Our fans have been extremely dedicated and season eight should prove to be a very satisfying reward."