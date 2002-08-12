USA seeks Nashville Star

While Fox's American Idol searches for the next

big pop star, USA Network plans to hunt for a country music sensation.

USA's upcoming reality series Nashville Star will feature budding

singer/songwriters competing for a recording deal with Universal Records, a USA

corporate cousin.

Details on contestants' personal lives and aspirations will be woven into the

show.

Unlike American Idol, though, the winner will be selected by judges,

with some fan participation.

Nashville Star, slated to air the first half of 2003,

is a collaboration between three Universal properties: USA Network, Universal

Music Group and Reveille, a USA-backed production company.