USA seeks Nashville Star
While Fox's American Idol searches for the next
big pop star, USA Network plans to hunt for a country music sensation.
USA's upcoming reality series Nashville Star will feature budding
singer/songwriters competing for a recording deal with Universal Records, a USA
corporate cousin.
Details on contestants' personal lives and aspirations will be woven into the
show.
Unlike American Idol, though, the winner will be selected by judges,
with some fan participation.
Nashville Star, slated to air the first half of 2003,
is a collaboration between three Universal properties: USA Network, Universal
Music Group and Reveille, a USA-backed production company.
