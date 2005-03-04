USA Seeks Budding Inventors

USA Network is holding casting calls for the next Marion Donovan or Sylvester Graham.

The cable network will be in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York over the next four weeks looking for budding inventors (Donovan invented the disposable diaper, Graham the graham cracker).

USA is looking for contestants for Made in America, a sort of Idol for Einsteins reality show in which inventors compete for a chance to hawk their inventions on Home Shopping Network.

Anybody with a new whatzit or an improved widget who can't make it to those four cities with a working prototype in hand can apply on line at www.usanetwork.com. The dealine is March 23.

Made in America, which debuts in the summer, is produced by Ken Mok (UPN's America's Next Top Model).