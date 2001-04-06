USA scores with Eco-Challenge

Viewers did not find it a challenge to watch USA's first-time coverage of Eco-Challenge, produced by Survivor's Mark Burnett.

Over its four-day arc starting Sunday, April 1, the leech-infested race, averaged a 2.0 household rating (1.7 million households), beating the averages of all other basic cable programming up against Eco-Challenges' timeslots, Sunday-Tuesday 8 p.m. - 9 p.m., and Wednesday 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sources say the 2.0 average and individual day numbers (1.8, 2.1, 2.1, 2.1) exceeded USA's guaranteed ratings to advertisers by half a ratings point.

USA's airing almost doubled last year's Eco-Challenge broadcast on The Discovery Channel (1.1 average). Also, USA's adult 18-49 delivery (1.5 million) was 83% stronger than what the Discovery Channel (814,000) posted in that bracket last year. - Susanne Ault