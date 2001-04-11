USA rises again to Challenge
USA Network, fresh off its coverage of Eco-Challenge: Borneo, announced that it will carry Armed Forces Eco-Challenge in October.
A total of 26 mixed-gender teams of four -- representing active and reserve components of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard -- will take part in the Eco-Challenge qualifier.
The winning team will represent the U.S. Military as "Team Taps" at Eco-Challenge: New Zealand later in the year.
The 26-team military event will take place this summer
in Alaska on a 250-mile course.
USA is also preparing for its own version of The Cannonball Run,
believe it or not.
In August, the cable network will carry a real-life version of the classic
Burt Reynolds movie that pits six teams of three people racing from New York to
California. USA will carry five one-hour installments of The Real Cannonball Run 2001 in August. The network is giving the contestants a
"minimal allowance," and it will throw various wrenches into the race, including
wrong directions. The winning team will receive $100,000. USA's event is
actually based on the 1971 Cannonball Run Memorial Dash, which featured eight
teams racing across the country in a reckless manner.
USA executives say any contestants that break the law, including speeding,
will be kicked out of the race.
