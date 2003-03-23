USA revises Rudy

In USA Network's upcoming biopic on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, viewers will witness many of the harsh images Giuliani saw on and after Sept. 11.

After some internal debate, however, USA decided to cut out an image of a body falling from the north World Trade Center tower.

"The potential distress that could be caused by one particular shot ... outweighs its place in the accounting of the life of Rudy Giuliani," USA said.

Still in the movie are images of the WTC towers after the terrorist attacks and of someone waving out the window of one of the burning towers.

Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story, starring James Woods, debuts March 30.