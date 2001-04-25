USA reports strong first quarter

USA Network reported 10% revenue growth to $216.8 million and EBITDA by 16% to $112.2 million for its first quarter.

Sci Fi Network grew revenue by 11% and EBITDA by 23%. Studios USA increased revenue by 27% and EBITDA by 23%. USA climbed one-half rating point over five months to tie for #1 in February cable primetime. Its first quarter average primetime rating increased 12% from the previous quarter to 1.9. It derived 61% of its revenue from direct consumer transactions, 24% from subscriptions and production fees, and 15% from advertising.

HSN grew revenue by 8% in the United States, including a 14% increase during March. The Company's Internet Commerce Group grew revenue by 89% to $182 million and EBITDA by 70% to $39 million during the first quarter.

