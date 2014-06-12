USA Renews ‘Sirens’

USA Network has renewed freshman comedy Sirens, the network announced Wednesday.

The series, about a group of Chicago EMTs, ended its first season May 1. It is thus far the No. 1 new basic-cable comedy to premiere this year in total viewers, averaging 1.62 million in Nielsen live-plus-seven numbers.

Fox Television Studios and Apostle produce Sirens in conjunction with Daybroak Pictures. The series is executive produced by Denis Leary and Jim Serpico for Apostle; Hal Fisher; and Hal Vogel, David Aukin and David Leach for Daybreak Pictures.

“Sirens resonated with a broad fan base, and we are excited to grow this new audience further, as season two promises a lot more laughs and irreverent humor,” said Chris McCumber, USA Network. “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Denis Leary and Bob Fisher, whose unique brand of witty, off-kilter and laugh-out-loud writing is brought to life by the immensely talented cast."

The season-two order follows last month’s renewal of freshman unscripted series Chrisley Knows Best. USA has not yet announced whether it will give a second season to another new comedy, Playing House, which premiered April 29.