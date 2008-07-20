USA Renews In Plain Sight
By Alex Weprin
USA Network gave a second-season pickup to drama seriesIn Plain Sight and detailed three projects in development.
The series, starring Mary McCormack as a U.S. marshall working in the witness-protection program, delivered an average of 2.21 million viewers in the 18-49 demo and 5.22 million total viewers since its debut June 1.
Production on the 16-episode second season will begin in October.
Also on the USA development slate is CIA-themed Covert Affairs, hospital drama Operating Instructions and crime drama Stiffs.
