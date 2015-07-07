USA Renews ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ for Fourth Season

USA has picked up a 12-episode fourth season of Chrisley Knows Best, the network announced on Tuesday.

The reality series, which centers on Todd Chrisley and his family, is currently in its third season.

"The Chrisleys continue to be on a roll, as fans can't get enough of the family's amusing, unfiltered and relatable moments," said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network. "We're pleased to bring fans a fourth season of Chrisley Knows Best a show that keeps growing its audience, resonates with viewers and always has us guessing what's next for Todd and his family."

Chrisley has averaged 2.6 million total viewers and a 1.3 among adults 18-49 over its third season, according to L7/L3 data from the network.

The reality series is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America. Adam Greener, Stephanie Bloch Chambers, Marilyn Wilson, Jen Perry Leamy, Jim Sayer, Eli Holzman and Stephen Lambert serve as executive producers with Annie Kate Pons working as supervising producer.

Family patriarch Todd is also developing a late night talker with the network.