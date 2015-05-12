USA Picks Up ‘Queen of the South’ to Series

USA Network has ordered Queen of the South to series, the network announced on Tuesday.

Queen of the South, which was picked for 13 episodes, stars Alice Braga and is set to premiere in 2016.

“From script to inception, Queen of the South had us hooked,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network. “Alice Braga does an outstanding job playing Teresa Mendoza, a determined woman who defies all odds, to not only survive, but to thrive in an unfamiliar world.”

The drama is based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s novel La Reina Del Sur, a telenovela adaption of which appeared on USA sister network Telemundo.

M.A. Fortin, Joshua John Miller, David Friendly and Pancho Mansfield will executive produce the series with Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions coproducing.

The cabler announced in April that it was working with Charlize Theron and Rob Reiner on drama projects as well as developing a late night show hosted by Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley.

USA parent NBCUniversal is set to give its cable upfront presentation Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.