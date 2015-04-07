Upfronts 2015: USA Sets Drama Projects With Charlize Theron, Rob Reiner

New York – USA, which is among several mature cable powers battling ratings erosion, unveiled its 2015-16 development slate Tuesday morning, which includes projects from Charlize Theron, Rob Reiner and Barry Sonnenfeld, among others.

The NBCUniversal cabler, which last year decided to scrap the majority of its comedy developments (only Sirens and Playing House remain on the air), has put nine different scripted drama projects in development.

Theron is attached as an executive producer for Mythos, a serialized adventure in which well-known myths turns out to be a guarded truth that has been concealed by members of two opposing groups. In January, Theron signed a development deal with NBCU’s Universal Cable Productions, which is run by former USA copresident Jeff Wachtel.

USA is developing a pair of period dramas. The network is working with Rob Reiner on the 1960s-set political drama The Tap, and 1940s Hollywood drama Paradise Pictures, which is from Suits creator Aaron Korsh.

Despite the low ratings for limited series Dig, USA is developing another short-order series The Recessionistas, based on the book by Wall Street executive Alexandra Lebanthal. The financial drama follows elite Manhattan women and their ruthless Wall Street husbands in the wake of the 2008 financial collapse.

The cabler will be the latest to join the comic book craze with Amped, based on characters created for an upcoming comic book by Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Revolution) for DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint.

Other projects include Starchitechts, from the newly reformed Endemol Shine Studios, Awol, Swamplandia – Men in Black’s Barry Sonnenfeld will executive produce – Cooley & The Tank and Mile High.

These nine projects join the previously announced Shooter, which is being produced by Mark Wahlberg. USA has previously announced pilots Falling Water from Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd, and Queen of the South.

The cabler has also signed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his production partner Dany Garcia to develop an unscripted series under their 7 Bucks Productions banner.

The network will expand its relationship with Todd Chrisely, ordering a pilot for a late night show in the same vein of Andy Cohen’s Bravo series Watch What Happens Live that will be hosted by Chrisley. USA also partnered with Maverick TV on a Chrisley Knows Best spinoff.

USA also set the premiere dates for a pair of upcoming series. Hacker drama Mr. Robot will debut Wednesday, June 24 at 10 p.m., behind the fifth season premiere of Suits. Complications, the new drama from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, will premiere with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.

Graceland, Playing House, Chrisley Knows Best, WWE Tough Enough and Royal Pains will all return this summer as well.